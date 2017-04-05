Man robs banks with note and handgun

Hall County authorities are searching for a suspect they say robbed a United Community Bank near Clermont.

Investigators say the man entered the bank and handed a note to the teller demanding money, and then showed a handgun that was tucked away in his jacket. He then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is being described as a white male in his late 20s to early early 40s, standing between 5'11 and 6'02, 250 lbs, with brown, shoulder-length hair, a beard and mustache.

At the time of the robbery, police say the suspect was traveling in a mid-90s to early 2000's model Mazda pickup truck. The truck was white with graphic designs on the sides, with an incorrect fitting aluminum camper shell.

Police say you should not approach the suspect if you spot him. Call 911 instead.

