MARTA sees bump in ridership in wake of I-85 collapse

At the MARTA station in Buckhead regulars of the service's train system said they've seen an increase in ridership since the collapse of Interstate 85.

MARTA's numbers would say they have. The agency reported a 45 percent increase in revenue on the first Monday after the fiery collapse of the bridge, compared to an average Monday. That means more people bought Breeze cards and rides.

MARTA parking lots have also been filling up to over 80 percent of full capacity.

"As soon as you start from the front to the back you see the whole train be packed," rider Raymond Byrd said.

"It's definitely been busier on MARTA," rider Lauren Holte said. "I'd have to go a whole bunch of back roads just to get downtown so this is much easier for me,"

The Brookhaven station has seen a 76 percent increase in ridership. The nearby Buckhead station is touting a 55 percent or more increase. At the top of the perimeter, the Medical Center Station near Northside Hospital has seen a 58 percent increase. Going further into Sandy Springs, that station has also seen more than a 50 percent increase in riders.

People see the same thing happening southbound.

"It's been super-packed it's been packed southbound you have nowhere to sit on the train," Byrd said.

MARTA has increased the number of station agents to help direct new riders. Even some employees from headquarter offices will be assigned to help at the stations as needed.

MARTA is also working on a private-public partnership to help with parking. They will find lots for customers to park at business or churches near busy stations. They will shuttle riders to stations from there.

Locations are still being worked out.

