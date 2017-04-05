Lightning causes 3 Gwinnett County house fires

Wednesday's storm was one that some Gwinnett County families won't soon forget.

The storm packed lightning, which struck two homes in Lilburn and one in Loganville. Inside all three were those seeking shelter from the storm, who watched their homes go up in flames.

Ray Weissinger’s living room is now a total loss.

"Everything I know of is damaged in there." he said. "They said they don’t think they can salvage any of it."

He said lightning struck his house around 7AM. Ray, his wife and her 90-year-old mother were all inside the home at the time.

"We heard the crash boom right outside the house and the thunder came right after that. So we knew it was a lightning strike."

Fortunately no one was hurt.

Less than five miles away another house caught fire. The result of another lightning strike. The roof went up in flames.

"There’s a room up there and a bathroom and it appears to have been confined to that area," said homeowner Mike Williams. "Obviously there’s a lot of water damage. It goes all the way to the basement."

Williams' wife was home when the house caught fire, though she wasn’t aware of the fire until a neighbor came pounding on the door.

"We were headed out of town to go on spring break today and obviously those plans have changed."

On top of the two Lilburn house fires, there was another one in Loganville. All four inside that house were also able to get out without injury.

