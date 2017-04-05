Clayton County workers discover decomposing body

Police say a man was arrested in Kennesaw after a 2-year-old ended up in a hospital and required immediate surgery for a fracture to her leg.More >
Police say an 18-year-old has been charged with murder after the fatal shooting of another 18-year-old in Atlanta Friday.More >
Police say a fugitive wanted for a string of burglaries was actually caught Friday while trying to rob another store.More >
Police say they've arrested a second person in connection to a deadly shooting in Decatur.More >
Police are searching for suspects after a man was found shot to death in the parking lot of a DeKalb County apartment complex Friday morning.More >
A woman accused in the fatal stabbing of her husband and four children at their home in Loganville appeared in court Friday morning.More >
A man is dead following a standoff that lasted for hours Friday morning into the afternoon at a Cobb County bank.More >
The post quickly incited outrage among the parenting community, and she was called "a bad mother" and worse. Amid the death threats and hate mail, Vance said she also got countless positive messages from parents.More >
The woman accused in the fatal stabbing of her husband and children was advised by the judge to stop "playing to the camera" during her first appearance in court.More >
You can almost always expect some delays when traveling through the world's busiest airport in Atlanta. But passengers on board American Airlines Flight 218 from Atlanta to Chicago did not expect to be delayed because of an altercation between a passenger and flight attendant.More >
