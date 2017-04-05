Clayton County workers discover decomposing body

Clayton County Police are investigating after a body was found in a wooded area on Southern Road in Morrow, Wednesday.

According to officials, workers with the Clayton County Water Authority were attempting to check a malfunctioning access drain when they discovered the decomposed body.

The body was later identified as 55 year-old Darryl Harden of College Park.

Foul play is not suspected.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

