Hawks to hold out F Thabo Sefolosha again with groin injury

Atlanta Hawks forward Thabo Sefolosha (25) plays in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

ATLANTA (AP) - Atlanta small forward Thabo Sefolosha is not yet ready to return from his right groin strain.

The Hawks say Sefolosha will miss his sixth straight game in Thursday night's home game against Boston.

The Hawks, who have lost nine of 11 to fall to sixth in the Eastern Conference playoff standings, have had two other starters, Paul Millsap and Kent Bazemore, make recent returns from injuries.

Millsap (left knee synovitis) and Bazemore (right knee bone bruise) are listed as probable. Guards Malcolm Delaney (back spasms) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (right knee contusion) also are expected to play.

Millsap missed seven straight games before playing as a reserve in Sunday's loss at Brooklyn. He said Tuesday he hopes to start against the Celtics.

