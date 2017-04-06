Hundreds stranded at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport after severe weather

A man is in critical condition after being hit by a train in Atlanta Saturday.More >
A man is in critical condition after being hit by a train in Atlanta Saturday.More >
Metro Atlanta hip hop group Migos is claiming that Delta Air Lines racially profiled them after they were kicked of a flight Friday, according to TMZ.More >
Metro Atlanta hip hop group Migos is claiming that Delta Air Lines racially profiled them after they were kicked of a flight Friday, according to TMZ.More >
A group of lawmakers is set to begin reviewing Georgia's many tax breaks.More >
A group of lawmakers is set to begin reviewing Georgia's many tax breaks.More >
A suspicious substance that forced the evacuation of a store in Atlanta was ultimately determined to be a cleaning detergent.More >
A suspicious substance that forced the evacuation of a store in Atlanta was ultimately determined to be a cleaning detergent.More >
Police say an 18-year-old has been charged with murder after the fatal shooting of another 18-year-old in Atlanta Friday.More >
Police say an 18-year-old has been charged with murder after the fatal shooting of another 18-year-old in Atlanta Friday.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
An Alabama teenager charged with raping the boy who impregnated her is asking a judge to treat her as a youthful offender.More >
An Alabama teenager charged with raping the boy who impregnated her is asking a judge to treat her as a youthful offender.More >
A man is dead following a standoff that lasted for hours Friday morning into the afternoon at a Cobb County bank.More >
A man is dead following a standoff that lasted for hours Friday morning into the afternoon at a Cobb County bank.More >
A woman accused in the fatal stabbing of her husband and four children at their home in Loganville appeared in court Friday morning.More >
A woman accused in the fatal stabbing of her husband and four children at their home in Loganville appeared in court Friday morning.More >
An unruly passenger who authorities say was trying to open an exit door on a Delta Air Lines flight to Beijing fought with the cabin crew and a passenger and was conked over the head by a flight attendant with two wine bottles.More >
An unruly passenger who authorities say was trying to open an exit door on a Delta Air Lines flight to Beijing fought with the cabin crew and a passenger and was conked over the head by a flight attendant with two wine bottles.More >