Hundreds stranded at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport after severe weather

The atrium at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport resembled an emergency shelter Thursday morning after severe weather forced cancellations and delays, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.

Nearly 1,000 cancellations and delays were reported on Wednesday at Hartsfield-Jackson alone, forcing families with children and groups of travelers to sleep on floors and chairs.

CBS46 talked with Melissa McMahon from St. Louis, who is supposed to get married Thursday in the Dominican Republic. The groom and her family are already there, but she's stuck in Atlanta because of the storms.

"I might have a mental breakdown in this airport," McMahon joked. "Someday, I'll laugh about it. Not for a while, but someday."

She's hoping the wedding coordinator can push her wedding back for a few hours. That's if she makes a Thursday morning flight.

McMahon is one of thousands of passengers affected from the pounding Georgia received late Tuesday night and throughout the day on Wednesday. Some of those passengers have no idea where their luggage is.

"We can't get our bags. They're saying our bags are in Vegas. We don't know where our bags are. So we're just waiting to see what's going on," said passenger Nashendra Stargell.

Wednesday's weather even forced a memorial service to be pushed back. The mother and daughter killed in a fire last month were supposed to be remembered, but flooding at Lakeside Memorial Gardens in Palmetto forced the family to reschedule.

Services for Rhonda Johnson and her three month-old daughter will now be held on Friday.

