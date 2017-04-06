Woman facing murder charges after allegedly leaving paraplegic ex-boyfriend to die

An Upson County woman is jailed and facing murder charges after allegedly dumping her paraplegic ex-boyfriend in the woods and leaving him there to die.

CBS affiliate WMAZ reports Ruby Kate Coursey, 27, has been charged with murder in the case after investigators found the body of 33 year-old Troymaine Johnson in early March.

According to police, Coursey picked up Johnson to go for a ride and left his wheelchair at home. As they approached the woods, that's when Coursey allegedly pushed Johnson out of the car and left him to die.

He eventually died of hypothermia.

His body was found by authorities three days later. The cause of death was ruled a homicide.

