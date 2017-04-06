Construction worker dies after falling at film studio

A construction worker has died after falling at a film studio outside Atlanta.

News outlets report that the unidentified 41-year-old contract worker fell while working on a new warehouse at Pinewood Atlanta Studios on Tuesday morning.

Pinewood Studios spokesman Frank Patterson says the construction is unrelated to production. The 700-acre Fayetteville complex services production of film, television, music and video games. Disney has filmed several Marvel Comics franchise movies on its soundstages.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration and contractor company Randolph Williamson are investigating the death.

