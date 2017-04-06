Pizza Party! Delta buys pizza for passengers after flight cancellations

Delta Air Lines helped ease passenger frustrations by buying pizza for those affected by flights that were either canceled or delayed due to the inclement weather.

Nearly 1,000 cancellations and delays were reported on Wednesday at Hartsfield-Jackson alone, forcing families with children and groups of travelers to sleep on floors and chairs.

Several people took to social media to thank the airline for providing a free meal during their wait.

@Delta I was a little mad at y'all for leaving me stranded in alabama... but then y'all brought us pizza... so we're cool again pic.twitter.com/AbsY43IhGM — Kristina (@knb_19930) April 6, 2017

Our @Delta captain delivering pizza while we are stranded waiting for Atl storm chaos to pass. Amazing! pic.twitter.com/rKPgAiNbDm — Chris LeCraw (@chrislecraw) April 6, 2017

Stranded in Nashville diversion for 2+ hours now on DL1603 but our flight crew bought us pizza ?? Thank you @Delta !! @wsbtv @ajc pic.twitter.com/mVpeQE07NN — Audrey (@audss22) April 6, 2017

@Delta Sitting on a delayed flight from Columbus, OH to ATL. Delta ordered and serving pizza to passengers pic.twitter.com/4fhq7Gzkpp — dellin (@dellin) April 5, 2017

