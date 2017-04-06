Pizza Party! Delta buys pizza for passengers after flight cancel - CBS46 News

Pizza Party! Delta buys pizza for passengers after flight cancellations

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
(Source: WGCL) (Source: WGCL)
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Delta Air Lines helped ease passenger frustrations by buying pizza for those affected by flights that were either canceled or delayed due to the inclement weather.

Nearly 1,000 cancellations and delays were reported on Wednesday at Hartsfield-Jackson alone, forcing families with children and groups of travelers to sleep on floors and chairs.

Several people took to social media to thank the airline for providing a free meal during their wait.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46