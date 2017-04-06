Memorial planned for Dunwoody HS student who died on Spring Break in Florida

A memorial service is scheduled for a Dunwoody High School student who died while on spring break in Florida.

Phineas Haq, a sophomore and member of the school's cross-country track team, passed away on April 4. Friends of Haq said he fell while on a run in Tampa during a Spring Break trip and passed out after he injured his head. They said he later died from those injuries.

The school's official Twitter account as well as the cross country team's account posted about the death.

Phineas you were and always will be so loved. You were such an amazing friend and teammate. Once a wildcat, always a wildcat?? — Dunwoody XC (@DunwoodyXC) April 4, 2017

#Dunwoody mourns the loss of Phineas. May God's comforting hand be with him and upon his family and friends. https://t.co/mmlcmnWZIe — Terry Nall (@TerryNall) April 5, 2017

It is with much sadness that I inform our DHS family that Phineas Haq, a sophomore, has passed away from a tragic accident in Florida. — Dunwoody HS (@TSMcFerrinV) April 5, 2017

Remembrance planned

Meanwhile, the Dunwoody Methodist Church has announced a remembrance in honor of Haq. It will take place Sunday evening from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Sanctuary of the church.

A memorial service will be held at the same location on Saturday, April 15 at 1 p.m.

