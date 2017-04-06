Work to complete I-85 replacement continues toward June 15 deadline

Construction crews continue to work to clear and rebuild a section of I-85 that collapsed following a fire underneath an elevated area of the roadway.

In fact, crews have moved up their scheduled completion date to June 15.

GDOT officials said Interstate 85 repair is now a "central project" and planners working on the bridge's reconstruction said they're expecting expedited shipping of key beams needed for the project. The bridge was originally built in 1984 with materials no longer used today.

GDOT has also announced the reopening of one southbound lane on the Buford Spring Connector in Atlanta, a further sign that progress is being made.

#ATLtraffic Check out chopper footage of the Buford Spring Connector, where one SB lane has reopened, MORE: https://t.co/rb1FDYS5DE pic.twitter.com/7qxfyRWSyI — CBS46 (@cbs46) April 6, 2017

