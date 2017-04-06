Johns Creek roadway shut down after sinkhole opens

A water main break has caused a sinkhole to open up, forcing the closure of a busy Johns Creek roadway.

Old Alabama Road will be closed until further notice as crews work to repair the main break. The roadway is shut down between Waits Ferry Crossing and Buice Road and it is unclear when it will reopen.

It is also not known if water service has been shut off to residents in the area.

