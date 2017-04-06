Gwinnett task force arrests dozens on terrorism, drug trafficking charges

The Gwinnett County Gang Task Force and U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) concluded a yearlong investigation by arresting more than 20 people wanted on charges from terrorism to drug trafficking and illegal possession of firearms.

The "Operation Breaking Bad" investigation finished with 34 felony arrest warrants for 25 suspects, 21 of whom had charges stemming from Gwinnett County cases. (The remaining four suspects had cases from other counties that Gwinnett's task force assisted.)

Numerous firearms were seized, as well as 1400 grams of methamphetamine and 90 grams of heroin.

"This operation shows the vital impact that law enforcement on the federal, state and local level can have when we work together to make our communities safer places to live in," said Butch Ayers, chief of Gwinnett County Police.

Police are still searching for several suspects, but are not able to provide names to the public due to the sensitive nature of the case.

