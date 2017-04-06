Frozen yogurt chain offers free treats, viewing party for upcoming Pink Moon

A frozen yogurt chain is inviting young students to bring their families to an educational viewing party to watch the full pink moon.

SweetFrog Frozen Yogurt said elementary-aged children (14 and younger), who walk in the door on April 11 from 8-10 p.m. with their parents or guardians will received a small free sample of pink yogurt. This offer is valid for all of their locations nationwide.

"These Full Pink Moon viewing parties are an extension of the Leap Forward educational programs we offer nationwide," said SweetFrog's Chief Marketing Officer Matt Smith. "We partner with local schools [and] believe these full pink moon viewing parties will show kids the value and excitement of outdoors and learning more about their world."

Local teachers are also expected to bring telescopes, binoculars and other viewing devices to help each kid get a look at the full moon and track constellations, such as the Big Dipper, Orion's Belt and Cassiopeia.

