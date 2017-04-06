Everything you need to know about this year's Dogwood Festival

The southeast is hosting its 81st annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival, which is a three-day event with live music, international performances, gourmet food and festival fare, games and a dog competition.

It is the city's longest-running festival dedicated to providing the annual springtime celebration of arts and entertainment.

Opening Day for the event is on Friday, April 7. On that day, "Family Friday" will include a chance for families of all sizes to have fun and save money on festivities. (Attendance is free, and they're currently selling Unlimited Ride wristbands at discounted prices for their rides and inflatables.)

The Alliance Theatre is also presenting excerpts from "The Dancing Granny" on the International Stage on Friday evening.

Park attendants are encouraging people to take MARTA to the festival. Shuttles from Midtown and Arts Center stations to Piedmont Park will be increased due to I-85 bridge collapse. (Here is a link for directions and shuttle scheduling.)

For more information, go to dogwood.org or visit their Facebook page.

