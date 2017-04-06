Officials close road after Johns Creek water main break

Fulton County Water Resources responded to a water outage on Old Alabama Road west of Buice Road.

Officials closed off the area between Spruil Road to Buice Road for repairs, and approximately 300 customers in subdivisions along Old Alabama Road have been affected.

The department estimates that the repairs will be completed by 9 p.m. Thursday evening and reopened at midnight.

