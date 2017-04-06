Good Samaritans save visually impaired man after fall onto MARTA tracks

Good Samaritans save a man who fell onto the train tracks at the Five Points MARTA station. (SOURCE: Justin Molineaux)

A man who was described as visually impaired was saved after he fell onto the tracks at the Five Points MARTA station in downtown Atlanta.

According to media reports, the man wasn't seriously injured but was taken to Grady Hospital with a leg injury.

The video shows four people jumping down onto the tracks and pulling the man, who appears to be carrying a cane up onto the platform.

Two of the people grab the man by his legs and two grab him by his shoulders as they work together to pull him up and restore our faith in humanity.

