Road closes in Roswell due to downed power lines

Police ask that you avoid Grimes Bridge Road at Oxbo Road in Roswell.

The road is closed due to downed power lines.

Avoid the area of Grimes Bridge Rd at Oxbo Rd. The roadway is closed due to downed power lines. https://t.co/8pdT0UOeQn pic.twitter.com/0Qugb4PmuY — Roswell Police (@RoswellGAPolice) April 6, 2017

After multiple days of severe thunderstorms in metro Atlanta, the wind has increased in the region following a cold front.

Click here to see the latest traffic map.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.