Road closes in Roswell due to downed power lines

By WGCL Digital Team
Police ask that you avoid Grimes Bridge Road at Oxbo Road in Roswell.

The road is closed due to downed power lines.

After multiple days of severe thunderstorms in metro Atlanta, the wind has increased in the region following a cold front.

