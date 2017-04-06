Thunderstorms winds produce damage in Walton County

The National Weather Service confirms straight line winds at around 65-75 mph caused a lot of the damage in Walton County.

The damage centered in the area of Wapokonata Trail, where multiple homes are damaged and power went out on April 5.

Tim Mathis was in his truck having lunch during the storm and trees smashed his truck.

“Winds started getting real high and pine cones [were] falling like bombs out of the sky, and I tried to hit reverse to get out of here real quick and the tree fell on the bed and crushed it," says Mathis.

No injuries were reported, but Walton Fire Rescue units conducted a house-by-house search and rescue. Now they are working on removing the trees and repairing the power lines.

