EF-1 tornado confirmed in Fulton County on April 3

An EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Fulton County from April 3.

The confirmation was made by the National Weather Service after a survey was conducted in the area.

The twister was confirmed near Chattahoochee Hills.

The tornado initially touched down on Campbellton Redwine Road, just north of South Fulton Parkway, according to the survey report. It then touched down about 3.8 miles east in Cochran Mill Park.

The National Weather Service says most of the damage was EF-0, but EF-1 damage was seen in Cochran Mill Park where more than 100 hardwood and pine trees were down, according to the report.

