Fulton county to observe national crime victim's rights week

The Fulton County General's Office in partnership with the Fulton County District Attorney will host the ‘Victims’ Rights Week Empty Shoe Ceremony and One Mile Walk’ event. This will be in commemoration of National Crime Victims' Rights Week to bring awareness crime victims rights.

According to the 2015 National Crime Victimization Survey, over five million individuals were victims of crime last year.

“When this event started last year, we never anticipated that this humble observance would mean so much to the families and friends of those lost and those that have survived crime,” said Solicitor General Keith E. Gammage. “This ceremony has become a place of healing and fellowship for those who share a common bond.”

"Strength-Resilience-Justice" is the theme for this year's event, a theme that resonates within the survivor and advocate community.

“The empty shoes help us imagine what it is like to be a victim of crime” said the Solicitor General’s Victim Services Director Amanda Planchard.

Since 1981, National Crime Victims' Rights Week has brought attention to millions Americans affected by crime and this is the second year that the Solicitor General has been involved.

This event will take place on Friday April 7 at 1 p.m. on the steps of the Lewis Slaton Courthouse.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.



