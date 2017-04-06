Georgia red cross conducting damage assessment after extreme weather

As always the American Red Cross is providing aid to those affected by severe weather.

This week,Georgia was hit hard by a few tornadoes and homes were damaged.

At the beginning of the week(Monday) the storms began and the American Red Cross helped 78 families. They were provided with emergency food, lodging and replacement medications, most in western and central counties of the state.

Red Cross suggest the following steps when inspecting and cleaning your home:

Wear protective clothing, including rubber gloves and rubber boots.

Watch out for fallen power lines or broken gas lines and report them to the utility company immediately.

Follow these tips for inspecting your home's structure and utilities & systems after a storm

