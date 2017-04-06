Marietta considers proposal for city marketplace near the square

A proposal for a project similar in concept to Atlanta's Ponce City Market could be green-lighted by the Marietta City Council, to be built right off the square near the 120 loop.

"This building is going to look like an old train station, it's going to blend in to the square," said city councilman Johnny Walker. "With that concept I think it's going to be a great thing for Marietta, it's going to create a destination."

The Marietta City Market would include three anchor restaurants, surrounded by up to a dozen kiosks for businesses to reach customers.

The project was green-lighted by Marietta's Historic Preservation Commission, and now faces a vote from city council. If approved, it could be open as soon as the spring of 2018.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.