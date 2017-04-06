Local banks and financial institutions team up to host the inaugural "Take a Child to the Bank Day".

Participating branches of SunTrust Bank and Citizens Trust Bank will welcome seventh thru twelfth grade students into their financial centers for an inside look into the world of personal finance.

“Take a Child to the Bank Day empowers our kids to control their own financial futures, including the importance of saving and good credit,” Dickens said. “This early introduction to financial literacy gives our children the ability to be active participants in society and to improve their chances of building their personal assets. I am pleased to sponsor this Day because it lines up well with the financial wellness workshops I held last year for young professionals.”

Approximately 100 students from across the metro area are expected to attend.

Here are the participating branches:

SunTrust Bank

Morningside Heights

1845 Piedmont Ave. N.E., Atlanta, Georgia 30324

Citizens Trust Bank

75 Piedmont Ave Ne, Atlanta, GA 30303

& 3705 Cascade Road Atlanta, GA 30331

