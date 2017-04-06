APS releases plan to fight I-85 traffic on kids' return to school

A massive fire burned under I-285, causing a portion of the bridge to collapse Thursday afternoon. (SOURCE: WGCL)

The Atlanta Public School system is preparing in advance for the return of students to school after spring break.

That return is, of course, complicated by the fiery collapse of a segment of Interstate 85 but APS said they hope the steps they're taking will minimize the impact of more than 50,000 students returning to school on Monday.

First, the school system is making sure that buses don't have to travel as far to pick up students by setting up a bus compound at North Atlanta High School, to keep those buses closer to the communities they serve.

For the rest of the year, Morningside Elementary School and all schools in the North Atlanta Cluster will open 15 minutes earlier than normal to extend the drop-off window.

Elementary school doors will open at 7:15 a.m. (start time 8 a.m.)

North Atlanta High School doors will open at 8 a.m. (start time 8:45 a.m.)

Sutton Middle School doors will open at 8:30 a.m. (start time 9:15 a.m.)

The district is asking students at Morningside Elementary and in the North Atlanta cluster to arrive at their bus stops 15 minutes early as well.

APS said that Atlanta Police will be present in front of schools and in surrounding neighborhoods to help deal with anticipated traffic issues at drop-off and pick-up times.

Buses will also be stocked with bottled water in case students are stuck in traffic for extended periods.

APS is the first district to release a plan, as other schools do so, we will update you here.

