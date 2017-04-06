Woman charged with murder of brother-in-law in Marietta

Police say 33-year-old Shamona Price has been charged with murder after officers found a man dead in a duplex in Marietta.

Justin Williams, 27, was found dead inside the home in the 2700 block of Hammondton Road on April 5, according to authorities.

Police say Williams was found by officers who responded to the duplex after receiving a call about a dead man.

Officials say Price was Williams' sister-in-law but didn't say how Williams died.

Price was charged with murder and aggravated assault and is being held without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.