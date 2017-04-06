Experts fear terrorists could see collapse of I-85 as opportunity

Homeland Security experts fear terrorists could see the collapse of I-85 in Atlanta as an opportunity.

Security experts say if a homeless man with a lighter could immolate a vital section of I-85 and paralyze the city, as police allege, then imagine what a team of highly motivated terrorists could do to the infrastructure we've come to rely on every day of our lives.

"Terrorists have said we have to go to softer targets," says security consultant Harold Copus. "Here in Atlanta, we have tons of soft targets and we just saw what can happen to a bridge with an overpass."

Copus is a former FBI profiler who now helps companies in the private sector assess their own vulnerabilities. He says there is a quick learning curve to terrorism and as the big targets become hard targets, simple low-tech attacks designed to disrupt our daily lives are likely to become more and more commonplace.

"Sometimes we think terrorists are out to kill. Certainly that's part of it, but if they can create damage financially, they've achieved the ultimate goal," says Copus.

The FBI says the agency will not discuss infrastructure vulnerabilities and neither will Homeland Security. But privately, Copus listed half a dozen targets in Atlanta alone that would put a chill down the spine of the average resident when it comes to just how easy it is to bring the region to its knees.

Copus says many security measures are effective against the average crook but are worthless against the average terrorist.

"Now they'll tell you we have security cameras and we have patrols, [but] that's not going to stop a tractor trailer with a guy that has a bomb in it who's hell bent on going through the gate and getting over to that area," says Copus.

Homeland Security does have an Office of Infrastructure Protection. They admit the risk can not be eliminated, only managed.

