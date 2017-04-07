Off-Broadway actor shot by Fulton County Police

A fight between two men at an apartment complex in south Fulton County led to an off-Broadway actor being shot by a police officer Thursday night.

Jeantique Oriol, 34, was identified as the man a Fulton County Police officer shot around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday night at Panther Riverside Parc, an upscale apartment complex near the intersection of Fulton Industrial Boulevard and Riverside Drive.

According to Nelly Miles, a spokeswoman for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, someone called 911 to report a fight.

When a Fulton County police officer arrived, he encountered Oriol, who the officer told GBI was the aggressor in the fight. The officer told GBI agents the man ignored his verbal commands before he shot him several times.

Medics transported the Oriol to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was in critical condition, said the GBI spokeswoman.

The initial GBI investigation said Oriol did not live at the apartment complex and that he had attacked a man who lives there. They said Oriol and the other person in the fight did not know one another.

Oriol is an off-Broadway actor who you may have seen in several commercials and music videos.

He was Elle Varner's love interest in the music video for one of her most popular songs, "Refill". And he's the same friendly guy wearing a collared shirt and sweater, offering to help a stranger's child get a better look at a street performance in a commercial for Qatar Airways.

CBS46 spoke with a woman who lives at the complex and was returning home from work when she discovered the active crime scene. She was stunned that a shooting would take place inside her quiet, gated community.

"You see people always out with their families or walking their dogs or even in a gym just working out," said Daniesha Scott. "You never really see anything suspicious or something bad happening in this neighborhood, so I'm very surprised. It's very shocking."

GBI has yet to identify the officer.

