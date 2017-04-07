Crash in Carroll County shuts down I-20, construction worker killed

The westbound lanes of I-20 in Carroll County were shut down early Friday morning after a crash involving one vehicle and CBS46 has learned that a construction worker was killed.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. along I-20 at the intersection with SR 61 or Industrial Boulevard near Villa Rica.

Not much is known about the crash but police say a construction worker was killed. It is unclear if that person was killed in the crash.

The roadway reopened around 5:30 a.m.

