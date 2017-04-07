Acworth man dead after drowning during rescue attempt

The man who was killed after holding several people hostage at a Cobb County bank ultimately did not have any explosives, despite his claims.More >
The man who was killed after holding several people hostage at a Cobb County bank ultimately did not have any explosives, despite his claims.More >
Police say a man was arrested in Kennesaw after a 2-year-old ended up in a hospital and required immediate surgery for a fracture to her leg.More >
Police say a man was arrested in Kennesaw after a 2-year-old ended up in a hospital and required immediate surgery for a fracture to her leg.More >
A man is dead following a standoff that lasted for hours Friday morning into the afternoon at a Cobb County bank.More >
A man is dead following a standoff that lasted for hours Friday morning into the afternoon at a Cobb County bank.More >
A toddler is hospitalized after being left in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Cobb County mall on Wednesday.More >
A toddler is hospitalized after being left in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Cobb County mall on Wednesday.More >
Funeral services will be held Friday for a metro Atlanta soldier killed while vacationing in Belarus.More >
Funeral services will be held Friday for a metro Atlanta soldier killed while vacationing in Belarus.More >
CBS46 was the only Atlanta television station to ride along with Douglasville Police as they cracked down on a large gang sweep one day.More >
CBS46 was the only Atlanta television station to ride along with Douglasville Police as they cracked down on a large gang sweep one day.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Metro Atlanta hip hop group Migos is claiming that Delta Air Lines racially profiled them after they were kicked of a flight Friday, according to TMZ.More >
Metro Atlanta hip hop group Migos is claiming that Delta Air Lines racially profiled them after they were kicked of a flight Friday, according to TMZ.More >
These objects have been ripped out of archaeological sites with no documentation and now forever lack context and key associations -- the kind of valuable information possible only with careful scientific excavation by archaeologists.More >
These objects have been ripped out of archaeological sites with no documentation and now forever lack context and key associations -- the kind of valuable information possible only with careful scientific excavation by archaeologists.More >
The leasing agreement for the Trap House expired Friday, and the owner is now painting the house white, over the florescent pink it was before.More >
The leasing agreement for the Trap House expired Friday, and the owner is now painting the house white, over the florescent pink it was before.More >