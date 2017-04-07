Acworth man dead after drowning during rescue attempt

An Acworth man is dead after he was unable to make it back to shore while trying to rescue his daughter and her friend in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday.

James Forsythe, 49, disappeared around 11:30 a.m. in the Gulf of Mexico. He was trying to rescue the two girls in an area off Scenic Highway 98.

A lifeguard spotted Forsythe's body in the water and attempted to pull him to shore but he was unresponsive. He was taken to a Destin hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Forsythe lived in Acworth.

Funeral arrangements have not been set.

