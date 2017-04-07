Demonstrators hit the streets after CDC declines Aid Atlanta's federal grant request

A peaceful demonstration was held outside the Centers for Disease Control headquarters on Friday following the organization's decision to defund several HIV/AIDS programs provided for people of color in the city of Atlanta.

The demonstration was in response to the organization's decision to stop funding several HIV/AIDS programs, despite an almost 90 percent increase in cases among young African-American gay and bisexual men.

The CDC denied AID Atlanta's grant application for federal funding and that means there is no longer money to pay for services like HIV/STI testing, referrals, counseling, medical care and others.

AID Atlanta will continue to operate but will need much more community support.

According to the CDC, Georgia ranks fifth in the nation in new HIV diagnoses and a majority of those are gay or bisexual African-American men, the very same people AID Atlanta strives to assist.

