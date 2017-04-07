Missing elderly man found safe - CBS46 News

Missing elderly man found safe

By WGCL Digital Team
Atlanta Police said an elderly man missing since Wednesday has been located.

Eugene Smith, 68, returned home safely Friday morning.

Police said Smith's son reported him missing after he was last seen at his residence on the 2000 block of Peachtree Road. His vehicle was later seen in an area near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Atlanta.

