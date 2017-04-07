Coast Guard suspends search for Decatur man who fell overboard from cruise ship

The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a Decatur man who went overboard from a cruise ship near Berry Islands, Bahamas.

Reco Scott, 32, reportedly went overboard from the ninth deck of the Carnival Liberty cruise ship, early Friday morning.

"“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Mr. Scott during this extremely difficult time,” said Christopher Eddy, search and rescue mission coordinator for the Coast Guard Seventh District command center. “Suspending a search is one of the most difficult decisions we have to make and it is made with great care and consideration.”

The U.S. Coast Guard says crews searched for more than 29 hours and covered 1,064 square miles.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew deployed to Great Inagua, Bahamas, the Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr., Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crews, the Carnival Liberty cruise ship and the Norwegian Jade cruise ship assisted with the search.

