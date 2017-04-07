Coast Guard suspends search for Decatur man who fell overboard from cruise ship

Currently, not all of the items DeKalb County residents put in their recycling bins get recycled. CBS46 found that glass residents leave for recycling, goes right to the landfill.More >
If you're still using the older blue breeze cards from MARTA, it's time to replace it! Starting Monday, the blue cards will no longer work as the transit service switches completely to its newer silver cards.More >
A DeKalb County family says they're lucky after a tree crushed part of their house.More >
The court appearance for DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann originally set for July 7 was postponed. Mann is accused of exposing himself and committing a lewd act in Piedmont Park in May.More >
Police say they've arrested a second person in connection to a deadly shooting in Decatur.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
An internal investigation of the DeKalb County Police Department, initiated by a use of force complaint from an arrest in June, has been reopened after a bystander's video recording of the incident went viral on social media.More >
A jailer with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting inmates.More >
An American tourist was allegedly beaten to death by a group of 10 men while visiting a Greek island in the Mediterranean, Greek state media reports.More >
CBS46 was the only Atlanta television station to ride along with Douglasville Police as they cracked down on a large gang sweep one day.More >
