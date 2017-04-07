Jon Ossoff contributions double that of top 4 Republicans combin - CBS46 News

Jon Ossoff contributions double that of top 4 Republicans combined

By Chris Price, Digital Content Producer
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Here are the statistics on the top 5 donation receiving candidates in the race to fill Tom Price's District 6 House seat. The contributions and loans listed were made between December of 2016 and March 29, 2017.

According to the FEC, the total budget as of March 29 for Republicans in this race--including in-state and out-of-state donations, individual loans and personal investments--amounted to $4.8 million. (This number excludes republican candidate Bruce Levell, who did not report any contributions or loans to the FEC).

Name

Party Affiliation

Total Contributions

Candidate Loans

Total Receipts

Jon Ossoff

Democrat

$8,320,693

$0

$8,320,693

Dan Moody

Republican

$107,900

$1,917,363

$2,025,263

Bob Gray

Republican

$217,500

$500,000

$717,500

Judson Hill

Republican

$473,029

$2

$473,032

Karen Handel

Republican

$463,744

$0

$463,744

Here are the budgets for the rest of the candidates listed on the FEC's website:

Name

Party Affiliation

Total Receipts

William Llop

Republican

$407,940

Kurt Wilson

Republican

$319,068

David Abroms

Republican

$206,902

Ron Slotin

Democrat

$78,427

Keith Grawert

Republican

$51,000

Mohammad Ali Bhuiyan

Republican

$32,785

Amy Kremer

Republican

$19,852

Richard Keatley

Democrat

$15,890

Andre Pollard

Independent

$5,250

Ragin Edwards

Democrat

N/A

Alexander Hernandez

Independent

N/A

Bruce Levell

Republican

N/A

Rebecca Quigg

Democrat

N/A

Note: Candidates are listed in order of highest budgets to lowest, then alphabetically for those who haven't reported any receipts.

A recent opinion poll predicts that Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel will face each other in the runoff after Georgia's April 18 special election.

