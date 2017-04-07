Jon Ossoff contributions double that of top 4 Republicans combined

Here are the statistics on the top 5 donation receiving candidates in the race to fill Tom Price's District 6 House seat. The contributions and loans listed were made between December of 2016 and March 29, 2017.
According to the FEC, the total budget as of March 29 for Republicans in this race--including in-state and out-of-state donations, individual loans and personal investments--amounted to $4.8 million. (This number excludes republican candidate Bruce Levell, who did not report any contributions or loans to the FEC).
|
Name
|
Party Affiliation
|
Total Contributions
|
Candidate Loans
|
Total Receipts
|
Jon Ossoff
|
Democrat
|
$8,320,693
|
$0
|
$8,320,693
|
Dan Moody
|
Republican
|
$107,900
|
$1,917,363
|
$2,025,263
|
Bob Gray
|
Republican
|
$217,500
|
$500,000
|
$717,500
|
Judson Hill
|
Republican
|
$473,029
|
$2
|
$473,032
|
Karen Handel
|
Republican
|
$463,744
|
$0
|
$463,744
Here are the budgets for the rest of the candidates listed on the FEC's website:
|
Name
|
Party Affiliation
|
Total Receipts
|
William Llop
|
Republican
|
$407,940
|
Kurt Wilson
|
Republican
|
$319,068
|
David Abroms
|
Republican
|
$206,902
|
Ron Slotin
|
Democrat
|
$78,427
|
Keith Grawert
|
Republican
|
$51,000
|
Mohammad Ali Bhuiyan
|
Republican
|
$32,785
|
Amy Kremer
|
Republican
|
$19,852
|
Richard Keatley
|
Democrat
|
$15,890
|
Andre Pollard
|
Independent
|
$5,250
|
Ragin Edwards
|
Democrat
|
N/A
|
Alexander Hernandez
|
Independent
|
N/A
|
Bruce Levell
|
Republican
|
N/A
|
Rebecca Quigg
|
Democrat
|
N/A
Note: Candidates are listed in order of highest budgets to lowest, then alphabetically for those who haven't reported any receipts.
A recent opinion poll predicts that Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel will face each other in the runoff after Georgia's April 18 special election.
Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
