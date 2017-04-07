Jon Ossoff contributions double that of top 4 Republicans combined

Here are the statistics on the top 5 donation receiving candidates in the race to fill Tom Price's District 6 House seat. The contributions and loans listed were made between December of 2016 and March 29, 2017.

According to the FEC, the total budget as of March 29 for Republicans in this race--including in-state and out-of-state donations, individual loans and personal investments--amounted to $4.8 million. (This number excludes republican candidate Bruce Levell, who did not report any contributions or loans to the FEC).

Name Party Affiliation Total Contributions Candidate Loans Total Receipts Jon Ossoff Democrat $8,320,693 $0 $8,320,693 Dan Moody Republican $107,900 $1,917,363 $2,025,263 Bob Gray Republican $217,500 $500,000 $717,500 Judson Hill Republican $473,029 $2 $473,032 Karen Handel Republican $463,744 $0 $463,744

Here are the budgets for the rest of the candidates listed on the FEC's website:

Name Party Affiliation Total Receipts William Llop Republican $407,940 Kurt Wilson Republican $319,068 David Abroms Republican $206,902 Ron Slotin Democrat $78,427 Keith Grawert Republican $51,000 Mohammad Ali Bhuiyan Republican $32,785 Amy Kremer Republican $19,852 Richard Keatley Democrat $15,890 Andre Pollard Independent $5,250 Ragin Edwards Democrat N/A Alexander Hernandez Independent N/A Bruce Levell Republican N/A Rebecca Quigg Democrat N/A

Note: Candidates are listed in order of highest budgets to lowest, then alphabetically for those who haven't reported any receipts.

A recent opinion poll predicts that Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel will face each other in the runoff after Georgia's April 18 special election.

