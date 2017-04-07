Reed: City has historic $175M in rainy day fund

Mayor Kasim Reed said the city of Atlanta has $175 million in its reserve fund, the highest amount in the city's history.

Reed touted the achievement during a press conference Friday while, at the same time, fielding questions about everything from the collapse of a portion of Interstate 85 and plans the city's homeless population.

“On my first day in office, I set a goal of building our reserves funds to $175 million, the largest in the city’s history,” said Mayor Reed.

Reed said his administration achieved the milestone after they reformed the city's pension program. He also credited the increase to the sale of City Hall East, Turner Field and Underground Atlanta.

The sales of Turner Field and the Underground have come with some criticism from the communities surrounding them.

"My administration has demonstrated what is possible when the City of Atlanta is financially strong, stable and well-run. Our city is safer, stronger and more prosperous today because of the hard work and tough choices we made,” Reed said.

Reed also commended his administration for the hiring of 2,000 police officers "for the first time in the city's history."

“I am honored to stand by Mayor Reed and announce this milestone today,” said Chief Financial Officer Jim Beard.

A press release from Reed's office said Beard led the city in receiving 9 credit rating increases to AA+, the second highest possible and the highest rating for the city in 40 years.

