Why you must have homeowners insurance

By Harry Samler, CBS46 Investigative Reporter
Diana Raney said a tree fell onto her home. (SOURCE: GoFundMe Page) Diana Raney said a tree fell onto her home. (SOURCE: GoFundMe Page)
DECATUR, GA (CBS46) -

If you finance your home with a mortgage, your lender is very likely to require you to have homeowners insurance.

But let's say you buy a house with cash. You'll want to be sure you have enough money left over to purchase insurance.

One Decatur woman did not, and she learned a tough lesson when a tree fell on her home. Better Call Harry has the story.

Diana Raney set up a GoFundMe account to raise money to get her home fixed. If you'd like to donate, here's a link.

