Freeze warning issued for north Georgia mountains

A freeze warning has been issued for the north Georgia mountains.

The warning is from 2 a.m. until 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

The warning includes Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Lumpkin and White counties. The warning does not include metro Atlanta.

What is a freeze warning?

A freeze warning means temperatures are expected to drop to freezing, which is 32 degrees or colder. Make sure you bring in pets and plants that could be sensitive to freezing temperatures.

