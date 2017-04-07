NYC settles lawsuit with Atlanta Hawks' Sefolosha

Atlanta Hawks player Thabo Sefolosha has settled his lawsuit against New York City that stemmed from a police fracas outside a trendy Manhattan nightclub.

The Daily News reports Wednesday that Sefolosha will get $4 million.

Sefolosha was arrested in 2015 when authorities say he disobeyed orders to clear the street after another NBA player was stabbed outside the club.

The Swiss national said his leg was broken in the ensuing struggle, causing him to miss the playoffs. He was acquitted of misdemeanor charges. He claimed officers arrested him without cause.

The city's Law Department says there was no admission of liability by the defendants, but that a resolution was in the best interests of the city.

Statement from Sefolosha

“I would like to thank my family and friends, Coach Bud and the entire Atlanta Hawks organization, the NBA and the NBA Players Association, my agents Guy Zucker and Herman Manakyan, and my attorney throughout this process, Alex Spiro. The support that I received over the past two years from each was invaluable and something that I will never forget. It is an extremely gratifying feeling to know that justice has been served and that now, finally, I can truly put this behind me. To fight for what is right and be fully exonerated and vindicated is both satisfying and very humbling. We are all aware that there are still too many cases of police brutality today. So many of these cases go unnoticed or unreported; so many victims do not have the means to fight for justice as I could. It’s unfair. While I alone can’t bring the type of change needed to eliminate these issues, I want to help make a difference. A substantial portion of my settlement will be donated to Gideon’s Promise, an Atlanta-based nonprofit that helps support and train public defenders across the country. On their website, it reads ‘We are the voice for the voiceless’. I hope my donation can help give many more people a voice to fight for justice as I did.”

