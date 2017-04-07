Additional bus routes take commuters to MARTA stations

The collapse of I-85 leads to more bus routes to MARTA stations.

Gwinnett County Transit (GCT) and the state's Xpress Service have added new MARTA Feeder express service to take riders from the six Gwinnett and Xpress Park & Ride lots to the Chamblee and Doraville MARTA stations.

“MARTA has room for passengers but limited parking,” said Gwinnett Department of Transportation Director Alan Chapman. “This allows our residents to take advantage of MARTA’s direct route downtown without having to find parking spaces at the stations.”

Depending on which lot you choose, the MARTA Feeder buses leave the Gwinnett and Xpress Park & Ride lots in the morning between 5:30am and 9:15am and depart the Chamblee and Doraville MARTA stations in the afternoon between 3:35pm and 6:05pm. Starting Monday, a GCT “sweeper” route will run out of Chamblee at 7:00pm, stopping by all three GCT Park & Ride lots.

“We are happy to partner with GCT and MARTA to provide a rapid response to the commuting needs of Gwinnett’s citizens in response to this unprecedented emergency,” said GRTA/SRTA Executive Director Christopher Tomlinson. “Our long-standing partnerships made it possible for us to establish this additional service so quickly.”

GCT and Xpress buses will drop off and pick up riders at the corner of New Peachtree Road and Central Avenue near the Doraville MARTA station due to limited access to the station. Riders to the Chamblee MARTA station will be dropped off and picked up at the West Bus Loop.

