18-year-old shot in back in Atlanta

ATLANTA

An 18-year-old woman was shot in the back in Atlanta Friday.

The incident occurred in the 800 block of Capitol View Avenue NW.

Police did not say what led to the shooting.

There are no suspects in custody at this time, according to authorities.

