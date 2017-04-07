18-year-old shot in back in Atlanta

Police say a man was killed Sunday evening after a shooting in northwest Atlanta.More >
Police say two people were shot at a block party in southeast Atlanta Saturday.More >
Atlanta police report a pedestrian was hit by a car Sunday afternoon. Officers responded to 70 Pope St. SW at about 12:35 p.m.More >
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they're investing the death of a person in central Georgia who died after being tased by police.More >
A Georgia trucker accused of having struck and killed his wife with his truck in the parking lot of a Pennsylvania hotel has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.More >
Big bucks are being spent to feed students across America, and thousands of nutrition experts are in Atlanta learning how that money is being spent at the National Conference of the School Nutrition Association.More >
Police say a man was killed Sunday evening after a shooting in northwest Atlanta.More >
The son of former Atlanta Braves player Keith Lockhart has returned home after being hit in the face with a baseball.More >
The Swarmin' Hornet of Damascus High School will not fly over the town. The Washington Suburban Sanitation Commission announced Friday that it is abandoning plans to paint the school's logo, a swarming hornet, on the water tower after objections raised by Georgia Tech.More >
Police say two people were shot at a block party in southeast Atlanta Saturday.More >
CBS46 was the only Atlanta television station to ride along with Douglasville Police as they cracked down on a large gang sweep one day.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Metro Atlanta hip hop group Migos is claiming that Delta Air Lines racially profiled them after they were kicked of a flight Friday, according to TMZ.More >
These objects have been ripped out of archaeological sites with no documentation and now forever lack context and key associations -- the kind of valuable information possible only with careful scientific excavation by archaeologists.More >
CBS46 has learned that a 7-year-old child had to be rescued at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Sunday.More >
