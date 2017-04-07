Mom, son arrested for exploiting 85-year-old

A mom and her son were arrested in Blairsville after being accused of exploiting an 85-year-old woman.

Police say 75-year-old Bevalene Torbush and her son, 48-year-old Stacy Waldrip, stole more than $150,000 from 85-year-old Fain Griffith "through deceptive means."

Torbush and Waldrip were arrested at their home in Blairsville on April 5.

Torbush was charged with four counts of exploitation of an elder and four counts of theft by deception. Meanwhile, Waldrip was charged with two counts of exploitation of an elder and two counts of theft by deception.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.