MARTA prepares for Monday morning crowds

Regular MARTA riders have noticed more people on the trains since the I-85 collapse. They expect to see even more next when spring break is over for many schools.

"Yeah it will probably be more people on there trying to use it," customer Janice Dailey said.

Several MARTA stations have already seen a drastic increase in customers. The Medical Center Station has seen a 58 percent increase. Brookhaven has seen a 76 percent increase.

MARTA is preparing to make adjustments as needed to get people where they need to go.

"At any time we feel like there is overcrowding or we need to, there's a quick surge in the day we are going to infill trains so we have operators on standby ready to do that," MARTA Chief of Staff Rukiaya Thomas said.

Their goal is to maintain a six minute wait time during peak hours and 12 minutes off peak. More riders mean parking lots at the stations are filling up.

"Today I came a little later than usual that scared me that the parking lot was almost full so now I'm going to start coming early again," customer Kasey Henneman said.

That's why this week, MARTA has created a new feature on its website where you can check for parking at a station before you get there.

"It will take you directly to our parking availability page. and from there you can determine which lots are open and which lots are closed," MARTA marketing coordinator Nicholas Gowens said.

They are also opening up 1200 new parking spaces at several stations.

