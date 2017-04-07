MARTA to add 1,200 parking spaces starting Monday - CBS46 News

MARTA to add 1,200 parking spaces starting Monday

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
(Source: WGCL) (Source: WGCL)
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

MARTA says it's adding 1,200 parking spaces to high-traffic stations starting Monday. The announcement was made about a week after part of I-85 collapsed in Atlanta after a fire started underneath the road. After a week of spring break, officials are expecting traffic to increase next week.

Additional parking will be available at the following stations:

  • Chamblee
  • King Memorial
  • Brookhaven/Oglethorpe
  • Kensington
  • East Point

“Next week will serve as a clear test as we welcome back many of our regular customers as well as many first-time MARTA riders,” said MARTA general manager and CEO Keith Parker. “We look forward to rising to the occasion as we remain committed to providing safe, cost-efficient transportation.” 

MARTA says the expanded parking lots will also include an increased police presence. 

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46