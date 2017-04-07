MARTA to add 1,200 parking spaces starting Monday

MARTA says it's adding 1,200 parking spaces to high-traffic stations starting Monday. The announcement was made about a week after part of I-85 collapsed in Atlanta after a fire started underneath the road. After a week of spring break, officials are expecting traffic to increase next week.

Additional parking will be available at the following stations:

Chamblee

King Memorial

Brookhaven/Oglethorpe

Kensington

East Point

“Next week will serve as a clear test as we welcome back many of our regular customers as well as many first-time MARTA riders,” said MARTA general manager and CEO Keith Parker. “We look forward to rising to the occasion as we remain committed to providing safe, cost-efficient transportation.”

MARTA says the expanded parking lots will also include an increased police presence.

