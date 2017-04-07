Man accused of starting fire under I-85 indicted for arson

The man accused of starting a fire under I-85 that caused the road to collapse was indicted Friday on charges of first-degree arson and first-degree criminal damage to property.

Basil Eleby, 39, is accused of starting the fire underneath I-85 on Piedmont Road.

The incident, which occurred on March 31, shut down the interstate and created a traffic nightmare in an already congested part of Atlanta.

If convicted, Eleby could face 25 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.

