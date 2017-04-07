Woman charged with DUI for taking meds has case dismissed

More than a year and a half after Statham Police Officer Marc Lofton arrested Kelly Pickens, charging her with DUI less safe for taking medication prescribed by her doctor, her case is now being dismissed.

“I knew they had no case against me,” Pickens said. “We’re putting them in the public eye and we’re letting them know you’re not going to get away with this.”

Pickens is one of the first people to speak out about what she believed were bogus charges.

“He may not know the difference between a prescription medication and illicit drugs, but he certainly knows the difference between impaired and not impaired. These weren’t mistakes that he made. This was intentional. They’re distorting the law that was written, they’re using that law to make money,” Pickens said.

Several other people came forward claiming they too were falsely arrested for DUI. It turns out charges against Carrie Foster, Adam Carpenter and Mary Williams have all been dismissed.

Zack Greenamyre represents several of the victims and said Lofton’s cases don’t have a leg to stand on now that the prosecuting attorney’s council has said Lofton does not have the training required to make effective DUI cases involving prescription drugs.

“If these things are allowed to continue to happen without consequence then they will continue to happen and grow. So there needs to be some sort of accountability,” Greenamyre said.

CBS46 contacted Police Chief Allan Johnston, Mayor Robert Bridges and District Attorney Brad Smith on Friday, but none of them responded to multiple requests for a statement.

Several victims in this case have said their lawyers are now considering legal action against Officer Lofton and the City of Statham.

