Woman charged with DUI for taking meds has case dismissed

Police say a man was killed Sunday evening after a shooting in northwest Atlanta.More >
Police say a man was killed Sunday evening after a shooting in northwest Atlanta.More >
Police say two people were shot at a block party in southeast Atlanta Saturday.More >
Police say two people were shot at a block party in southeast Atlanta Saturday.More >
Atlanta police report a pedestrian was hit by a car Sunday afternoon. Officers responded to 70 Pope St. SW at about 12:35 p.m.More >
Atlanta police report a pedestrian was hit by a car Sunday afternoon. Officers responded to 70 Pope St. SW at about 12:35 p.m.More >
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they're investing the death of a person in central Georgia who died after being tased by police.More >
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they're investing the death of a person in central Georgia who died after being tased by police.More >
A Georgia trucker accused of having struck and killed his wife with his truck in the parking lot of a Pennsylvania hotel has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.More >
A Georgia trucker accused of having struck and killed his wife with his truck in the parking lot of a Pennsylvania hotel has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
CBS46 was the only Atlanta television station to ride along with Douglasville Police as they cracked down on a large gang sweep one day.More >
CBS46 was the only Atlanta television station to ride along with Douglasville Police as they cracked down on a large gang sweep one day.More >
Metro Atlanta hip hop group Migos is claiming that Delta Air Lines racially profiled them after they were kicked of a flight Friday, according to TMZ.More >
Metro Atlanta hip hop group Migos is claiming that Delta Air Lines racially profiled them after they were kicked of a flight Friday, according to TMZ.More >
CBS46 has learned that a 7-year-old child had to be rescued at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Sunday.More >
CBS46 has learned that a 7-year-old child had to be rescued at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Sunday.More >
These objects have been ripped out of archaeological sites with no documentation and now forever lack context and key associations -- the kind of valuable information possible only with careful scientific excavation by archaeologists.More >
These objects have been ripped out of archaeological sites with no documentation and now forever lack context and key associations -- the kind of valuable information possible only with careful scientific excavation by archaeologists.More >