Police: Vehicle stolen with child inside in DeKalb County

Police say a man was killed Sunday evening after a shooting in northwest Atlanta.More >
Police say two people were shot at a block party in southeast Atlanta Saturday.More >
Atlanta police report a pedestrian was hit by a car Sunday afternoon. Officers responded to 70 Pope St. SW at about 12:35 p.m.More >
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they're investing the death of a person in central Georgia who died after being tased by police.More >
A Georgia trucker accused of having struck and killed his wife with his truck in the parking lot of a Pennsylvania hotel has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.More >
A DeKalb County family says they're lucky after a tree crushed part of their house.More >
The court appearance for DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann originally set for July 7 was postponed. Mann is accused of exposing himself and committing a lewd act in Piedmont Park in May.More >
Police say they've arrested a second person in connection to a deadly shooting in Decatur.More >
Police are searching for suspects after a man was found shot to death in the parking lot of a DeKalb County apartment complex Friday morning.More >
CBS46 got an inside look at the building at St. Martin's Episcopal School that was set on fire Tuesday.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
CBS46 was the only Atlanta television station to ride along with Douglasville Police as they cracked down on a large gang sweep one day.More >
CBS46 has learned that a 7-year-old child had to be rescued at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Sunday.More >
College Park police report a woman in her early 20s was shot to death last Saturday night.More >
The attorney for a fired security manager at Phillips Arena has responded to Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed after a spokesperson for the mayor said that claims related to Reed in a discrimination lawsuit against the Atlanta Hawks were false.More >
