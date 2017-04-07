Police: Vehicle stolen with child inside in DeKalb County

A spokesperson with Atlanta police says a vehicle was stolen in DeKalb County with a child inside.

The incident occurred at a Texaco on Glenwood Avenue SE and Wilkerson Drive SE just before 9 p.m. Friday, according to DeKalb County dispatch.

The Atlanta police spokesperson says the suspects put the child out of the vehicle.

Police are working with the child's mother to gather more details.

