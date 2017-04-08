Suspect in fatal shooting arrested after shootout with police

A man suspected in the shooting death of a Crawford County man is behind bars after he was arrested following a shootout with officers on Friday.

The incident happened in the Monroe County town of Bolingbroke, about 70 miles south of Atlanta.

Deputies say 58 year-old Gary Palmer of Lizella, shot and killed a man in neighboring Crawford County after kidnapping a woman. After deputies tracked him down at an area business, Palmer allegedly began firing on them.

Deputies shot back and eventually were able to place Palmer under arrest. As he was being put in the patrol vehicle, Palmer pulled out another weapon and continued fighting.

He was subdued and taken into custody and no injuries were sustained.

Palmer is facing homicide and kidnapping charges.

The kidnapping victim was able to get away safely.

The GBI is investigating the shooting.

