Visitation continues Sunday for Midtown shooting victim

Visitation will continue Sunday for the woman shot to death in broad daylight on a busy midtown Atlanta street on April 3.

Trinh Huynh, 40, an Atlanta-area lawyer, was shot at close range just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Peachtree Street and Peachtree Place. At the time, the intersection was filled with drivers and pedestrians.

The accused shooter, Raylon Browning, 39, is jailed after being arrested during a traffic stop in Cobb County.

Huynh was formerly a board member of GAPABA, which called her loss tragic.

"Trinh Huynh passionately lived her life, whether as a daughter, sister, friend, or lawyer. She served the Asian American legal community for many years through GAPABA and other bar associations," posted a member of the Georgia Asian Pacific Bar Association on the organization's Facebook page.

Street sweeper Toney Booker and his colleagues were among the eyewitnesses. He said he can't believe what he saw in broad daylight in one of midtown Atlanta's busiest areas, just up the street from a MARTA station and near several popular shops and restaurants.

“She was crossing the road, and he draws out his gun and shoots her three times," said Booker. "She drops, and he takes off running.”

Who was Trinh Huynh?

CBS46 has learned Trin Huynh’s family fled war-torn Vietnam in 1979 . They settled in Gainesville, Georgia, where Trinh graduated from Gainesville High School.

She went onto Princeton University where she was a history major. After law school, she would eventually work for the prestigious law firm Alston & Bird. Huynh loved to travel, according to her Facebook page. Last summer, she joined Atlanta-based UPS as part of its corporate legal staff.

Gainesville police confirmed Tuesday that one of Huynh's older sisters also died tragically. She was killed in a murder-suicide in 1991 at the family's home in Gainesville.

Visitation for Huynh will be held from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday at Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory on Dawsonville Highway in Gainesville.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.