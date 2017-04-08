Deputies searching for suspect accused in robbery of McDonald's location

Deputies with the Hall County Sheriff's Office are trying to locate a man accused of robbing a McDonald's restaurant early Saturday morning.

The robbery happened around 4:30 a.m. at the restaurant located on the 4800 block of Golden Parkway in Buford.

According to deputies, the man had a handgun pointed at an employee's back as he walked into the restaurant. He followed that employee into an office area and demanded cash.

The suspect left the restaurant with about $2,500 and fled the scene in a gray four door vehicle.

He is described as a black male about 6'1" tall and weighing between 220-250 pounds. He has a muscular build and was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

No one was injured during the robbery.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect, you're urged to contact the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.